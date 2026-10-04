Thane Crime Branch Arrests Woman Wanted For Husband's Murder In Nagpur | File Pic

Thane: The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane City Crime Branch has arrested a 29-year-old woman wanted in connection with the alleged murder of her husband in Nagpur arising from a love triangle.

The accused, identified as Dipali alias Bali Vijay Salunkhe, had been evading arrest and concealing her identity since the incident.

According to police records, a case was registered at the Beltarodi Police Station in Nagpur under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act (Crime Register No. 405/2026).

Police Sub-Inspector Shailesh Shinde of the Anti-Extortion Cell received confidential intelligence indicating that the fugitive suspect was hiding in the Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar area of Thane. Acting on the tip-off, a special police team raided the location and apprehended Salunkhe at approximately 7:00 AM on October 3, 2026.

During preliminary questioning, the accused reportedly made an oral confession regarding her involvement in the crime. She has since been handed over to the primary investigating authorities for further legal proceedings.

The successful operation was executed by the following Crime Branch personnel under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Shailesh Salvi:

PSI Sachin Kumbhar,Police Havaldar Shailesh Shinde (Badge No. 1834),Police Constable Santosh Waikar (Badge No. 3213),Lady Police Constable Mayuri Bhosale (Badge No. 8101)

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