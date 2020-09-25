Thane Crime: Bhiwandi man kills wife for returning home late at night

Thane: A 25-year-old woman was killed by his husband, in Bhiwandi, on Thursday, after a heated argument over her late night returning at home. The accused, who hit her wife with an iron rod, has been booked by the Bhiwandi police.

Kavita Ashok Pandav, 25, is the name of the deceased who was staying with his husband (accused), Ashok Vishnu Pandav, in Tawre Chawl, Purna village of Bhiwandi.

The accused Ashok Pandav, was angry with his wife as she returned home late during the last night of the incident. This led to an argument between the couple, which later turned into the dispute, when the accused hit his wife with an iron rod," said Bhiwandi police.

The incident took place during afternoon hours on Thursday, at their home in Bhiwandi. However, the accused fled away from the spot.

Following his cruel act, the wife succumbed to serious injuries. The case has been registered against the accused, at Bhiwandi's Narpoli police station, under section 302 (punishment of murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is still absconding, further investigation is on," informed police official from Bhiwandi.