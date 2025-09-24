Thane Crime: Ambernath Police Arrest Couple With Drugs, Thinner And Cough Syrup Worth Over ₹2.5 Lakh

Ambernath Police seize drugs, thinner, and cough syrup during raid; couple arrested | Representational Image

Thane: The Ambernath Police arrested two individuals, including a woman, for allegedly possessing 334 bottles of thinner liquid, 8 grams of MD powder, 5 grams of heroin, and several bottles of cough syrup, collectively worth over ₹2.5 lakh. They were allegedly planning to sell the substances in the local areas.

Accused Identified

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sharif Shaikh and his wife, Asiya Shaikh, both residents of Ambernath. Based on a tip-off from an informer, a police team raided the location and seized the contraband.

Prior Cases and Investigation

During the investigation, it was revealed that 29 offences had already been registered against Sharif Shaikh, while four cases were pending against his wife at Ambernath police stations. An FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Police Statement

Shailesh Kale, ACP of Ambernath, said, “We will investigate the matter further to determine what preventive measures can be implemented to curb such offences.” The accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody for further investigation.

