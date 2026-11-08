Thane Crime: 5 Arrested In Illegal Arms Trafficking Operation; Firearms And Ammunition Worth ₹9.19 Lakh Seized

Thane Crime Branch Unit 1 arrests five suspects and seizes locally made firearms and 56 live cartridges worth ₹9.19 lakh in Rabodi | File Photo

Thane, November 7, 2026: In a major crackdown on interstate arms trafficking, Unit 1 of the Thane Police Crime Branch arrested five individuals and seized a cache of illegal firearms and ammunition worth ₹9,19,400. The operation was conducted near Saiket Service Road, close to the water tank in Rabodi, Thane.

Operation Details

Acting on a specific intelligence tip-off received by Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde of Crime Branch Unit 1, a specialised police trap was laid on November 2, 2026, along the Nashik-Thane highway route. The suspects were intercepted while allegedly conspiring to commit an armed dacoity.

Firearms And Ammunition Seized

Upon searching the suspects, law enforcement authorities recovered:

4 locally made pistols and 49 live cartridges.

1 locally made "katta" (improvised firearm) and 7 live cartridges.

The total estimated value of the seized weaponry is ₹9,19,400.

Five Accused Arrested

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

1. Rithik Shashikant Tiwari alias Rahul (Age 25, resident of Hurgaon, Garhwa, Jharkhand; native of Redma, Palamu, Jharkhand).

2. Shubham Sunil Tiwari (Age 24, resident of Chattarpur, Surguja, Chhattisgarh).

3. Kartik Kumar Vinod Chaudhary (Age 23, resident of Hurmathiya, Garhwa, Jharkhand).

4. Mrutyunjay Kumar Pradeep Choube (Age 26, resident of Hur, Garhwa, Jharkhand).

5. Brajkishore Nanhku Tiwari (Age 58, resident of Tolra, Palamu, Jharkhand).

Legal Action And Further Investigation

A formal case has been registered at Rabodi Police Station (CR No. 304/2026) under Section 310(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, 1959, and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

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Further investigation into the syndicate's distribution network is being led by Police Sub-Inspector Subhash More of Crime Branch Unit 1.

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