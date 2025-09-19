Thane Crime: 29-Year-Old Man Arrested With Charas Worth Over ₹1 Crore, Suspected Links To International Drug Racket

Thane police seize over 1 kg charas worth ₹1.1 crore, arrest Dapoli resident Masood Enarkar | Representational Image

Thane: The Shil-Daighar police have arrested a man for allegedly possessing over 1 kilogram of charas worth more than ₹1 crore, with the intention of selling it in Thane. The accused has been identified as Masood Enarkar (29), a resident of Dapoli taluka in Ratnagiri district.

Tip-Off Leads to Trap

Acting on a tip-off from local informers on September 14, the police formed a team and laid a trap at Shilphata in Thane. The accused was intercepted, and during the search, officers recovered charas worth ₹1,10,80,420 from his possession. He was taken to the police station for further investigation.

FIR Registered and Custody

An FIR was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused was produced before the court and remanded to police custody until September 23.

Also Watch:

Investigation Underway

The investigating officer said efforts are underway to trace the source of the contraband. Police suspect possible links to an international drug racket, and further investigation is in progress.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/