 Thane Crime: 27-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Footwear Shopkeeper To Death Over Dispute In Ulhasnagar
The incident occurred around 10.30pm near Datt Temple in Ulhasnagar Camp 4. After closing his shop and heading home, Bharat Duseja, 40, was attacked by the accused, Gaurav Udanshive, who used a pair of scissors. Duseja collapsed on the road, bleeding profusely.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 03:29 AM IST
Thane: Gaurav Udanshive, 27, arrested for allegedly stabbing footwear shopkeeper Bharat Duseja to death in Ulhasnagar

Thane: The Hillline police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a footwear shopkeeper to death over an old dispute in Ulhasnagar on Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 10.30pm near Datt Temple in Ulhasnagar Camp 4. After closing his shop and heading home, Bharat Duseja, 40, was attacked by the accused, Gaurav Udanshive, who used a pair of scissors. Duseja collapsed on the road, bleeding profusely.

Locals found him lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead during treatment due to serious injuries to his chest, neck, and face.

A complaint was filed by Duseja’s cousin, Manish Duseja. The accused, who got married two months ago, attempted to flee Ulhasnagar after the incident. Senior police inspector Anil Jagtap stated, “We laid a trap and arrested him within five hours.” The accused was produced in court and remanded into police custody until October 29 for further investigation.

