Thane: Covid patient’s kin manhandle doctors, one held, search on for 9 others

Thane: Police have arrested a man and launched a search for at least nine others for allegedly manhandling a few doctors at a private hospital in Murbad town of Maharashtra's Thane district over a COVID-19 patient's treatment, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place late on Thursday night, he said.

"There was some misunderstanding between a coronavirus positive patient undergoing treatment at the private COVID-19 hospital in Murbad and the doctors over administering saline.

The patient informed his relatives and others about it. Soon around 10 persons came to the facility," inspector Dattatreya Borate of Murbad police station said.

"These people started abusing the hospital staff and manhandled a few doctors. The drama unfolded around 11.30 pm and continued for some time," he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the doctors, a case was registered early on Friday and one person was arrested from Murbad, he added.

"Police have launched a search to trace at least nine others who were involved in the incident," Borate said.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and others, the official said.