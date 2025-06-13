 Thane Court Convicts Businessman In Cheque Bounce Case; Sentences Him To Jail, Imposes ₹20 Lakh Fine
Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Thane court convicts Nitin Tawade in cheque dishonour case

Thane: The Thane’s Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, A.D. Margode, has convicted businessman Nitin Tawade under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act for cheque dishonour. The court sentenced Tawade to imprisonment and imposed a Rs 20 lakh fine, failing which he will face an additional six months in jail.

Tawade had borrowed Rs 17 lakh from Santosh Palshikar, who represented his minor daughter as the complainant. While Tawade repaid Rs 3.05 lakh via NEFT, four of the six cheques he issued, each for Rs 2.5 lakh, were dishonoured.

