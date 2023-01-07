Thane court asks cops to 'properly probe' atrocity case filed by a contractor

Image for representational purpose |

The Thane sessions court has directed the Naupada police to “properly probe” an atrocity case filed by a Thane contractor against two competitors who threatened him with dire consequences over Thane Municipal Corporation contracts (TMC) and abused his community.

Accused threaten victim after released on bail

The complainant, Santosh Pawar, 44, belongs to the Mahar community and undertakes civil projects for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). He had filed a case against Sukhchand Mahesh Pathak, 60, and his son Pritam Pathak, 36. They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Atrocities Act. Out on bail, they allegedly threatened the complainant again and refused to release payment of a project he had undertaken unless he took back the case.

Police refused to lodge complaint despite repeated efforts: Victim

As per the complainant’s advocate, he had gone to the residence of the two suspects to receive the payment but was threatened by them. The advocate said that the police have refused to lodge a complaint despite repeated efforts, alleging that they are hand in glove with the accused. He said a letter has been sent to Thane Commissioner of Police Jai Jeet Singh for registering an FIR.