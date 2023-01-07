e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane court asks cops to 'properly probe' atrocity case filed by a contractor

Thane court asks cops to 'properly probe' atrocity case filed by a contractor

The complainant, Santosh Pawar, 44, belongs to the Mahar community and undertakes civil projects for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Image for representational purpose |
Follow us on

The Thane sessions court has directed the Naupada police to “properly probe” an atrocity case filed by a Thane contractor against two competitors who threatened him with dire consequences over Thane Municipal Corporation contracts (TMC) and abused his community.

Accused threaten victim after released on bail

The complainant, Santosh Pawar, 44, belongs to the Mahar community and undertakes civil projects for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). He had filed a case against Sukhchand Mahesh Pathak, 60, and his son Pritam Pathak, 36. They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Atrocities Act. Out on bail, they allegedly threatened the complainant again and refused to release payment of a project he had undertaken unless he took back the case.

Police refused to lodge complaint despite repeated efforts: Victim

As per the complainant’s advocate, he had gone to the residence of the two suspects to receive the payment but was threatened by them. The advocate said that the police have refused to lodge a complaint despite repeated efforts, alleging that they are hand in glove with the accused. He said a letter has been sent to Thane Commissioner of Police Jai Jeet Singh for registering an FIR.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Watch worth ₹ 4.5L stolen from ex-NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's house, maid missing...

Mumbai: Watch worth ₹ 4.5L stolen from ex-NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's house, maid missing...

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out near Jumna Masjid at Abdul Rehman Street again; WATCH

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out near Jumna Masjid at Abdul Rehman Street again; WATCH

Shraddha Walkar murder case impact: MBVV cops to scan all complaints filed by women in last one year

Shraddha Walkar murder case impact: MBVV cops to scan all complaints filed by women in last one year

Mumbai: Facing fund crunch, Mira Bhayandar civic body eyes Fixed Deposits to pay dues

Mumbai: Facing fund crunch, Mira Bhayandar civic body eyes Fixed Deposits to pay dues

Cops meet senior citizens to mark Police Raising Day

Cops meet senior citizens to mark Police Raising Day