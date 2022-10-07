Thane: Cops return stolen goods worth Rs.25 Lakh to owners on Dussehra

The Polic from different zone of Thane have returned the recovered goods worth Rs 25 lakh to their rightful owners on the occasion of Dussehra. | USER

The police from different zones of Thane have successfully returned the stolen goods worth Rs 25 lakh to their rightful owners on the occasion of Dussehra.

According to the latest information, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have returned stolen valuables worth Rs. 13 lakh to their rightful owners. Whereas, the Tulinj police returned valuables worth Rs. 10.50 lakh. The Manekpur police returned goods worth Rs. 2.5 lakh.

The goods were returned in the presence of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) Padmaja Bade and Pankaj Shirsat, Senior Police Inspectors Rajendra Kamble and Sampatrao Patil.

The stolen property includes gold ornaments and 64 mobile handsets, which were either stolen and recovered from offenders or were lost and found in various areas.

The MBVV police claimed that apart from making genuine and dedicated efforts in tracing criminals, apprehending them and recovering stolen booty using all possible technologies, a mechanism was dedicated to helping complainants in getting their property released as per due process of law without any inconvenience.