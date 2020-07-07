Thane cops nab four for wine shop theft

Four accused who allegedly broke the shutter of a wine shop and robbed branded wine including Rs 1 lakh cash, thus causing a total loss of Rs 80,8000 have been nabbed within 15 days, said an officer from Kasarwadvli police on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Mohmmad Kalam Ansari (36), Sartaj Malik (27), Salman Pathan (27) and Salim Shaikh (21), all residents of Bhiwandi.

Police said that the incident was reported on June 22, when the wine shop owner and staff came to shop and found that the shutter had been broken. Following which, they immediately informed to local police and registered a case.

During investigation, the Police learned that all the accused had hatched a plan to robbed a wine shop amid the coronavirus pandemic. A Bolero vehicle had been arranged to carry off all the looted stuff.

Kishor Khairnar, senior police inspector, Kasarwadavli police station said, "Based on reliable informers, we laid a trap in Bhiwandi at different places and arrested them."

Police said that they have seized the wine bottles and the Bolero. A case was registered against them under section 454, 457,380 of Indian Penal Code.

During interrogation, the four accused revealed the name another accused Ashif who absconded after committing the crime. Police have launched a manhunt for him.

They all them were produced before court and have been remanded to police custody for two days.