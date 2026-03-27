Thane Consumer Commission Orders Ola Electric To Replace Defective Scooter Or Refund ₹96,997 With Interest

Consumer panel in Thane directs Ola Electric to replace faulty scooter or issue refund with compensation | Representational Image

Thane, March 26: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Thane Additional Bench, has held Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited guilty of deficient services and unfair trade practice, thereby asking the company to either replace the defective vehicle or cough out the entire refund amount of Rs 96,997 along with six percent interest. The order was passed by the commission in a complaint filed by advocate Venkatesh Jairam (29) in 2024.

Compensation for mental agony and legal costs

The commission has also directed the company to pay an additional amount of Rs 20,000 towards the complainant’s mental agony, and an additional charge of Rs 15,000 towards the complainant’s litigation costs.

Recurring issues with scooter

According to the complaint, Jairam had purchased an Ola S1 X (3 kWh) electric scooter on July 28, 2024, for Rs 96,997, inclusive of registration, insurance, and warranty charges, and took delivery on August 6, 2024, from the company’s Vashi showroom.

However, during the very first ride from Vashi to Kurla, he experienced a sudden snag in acceleration. Within a week, the vehicle began breaking down frequently, with issues including abrupt stopping during motion and rapid battery drain.

The complainant further stated that on August 29, 2024, the battery level dropped sharply from 21% to 3% within a short distance, posing a serious safety risk.

Despite repeated complaints through customer care, WhatsApp, and email, and even after raising the issue on social media platform X, the company allegedly failed to provide timely and effective service.

Commission notes lack of response

The commission noted that although roadside assistance was eventually arranged in September 2024 and the vehicle was taken for inspection, there was no proper communication regarding repairs.

The complainant was forced to rely on public transport and incurred additional expenses of around Rs 10,000 due to the vehicle’s non-availability.

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Case proceeded ex-parte

Despite several notices, the company did not respond, and hence the matter was proceeded ex-parte.

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