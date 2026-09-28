Thane Consumer Commission Holds Navi Mumbai Housing Society Guilty Of Service Lapses, Awards ₹80,000 To Members

A Thane consumer commission has ordered a Navi Mumbai housing society to address security, CCTV, billing and structural repair deficiencies | Representational Image

Thane, September 28, 2026: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Thane Additional, has held a Navi Mumbai-based cooperative housing society guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice over lapses relating to security services, maintenance bills, CCTV footage and pending major structural repairs in a member’s flat.

The commission directed the society to appoint a security agency and guards in accordance with the Maharashtra Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Rules, 2022.

It also directed the society to issue corrected maintenance bills with a proper breakup and rectify its CCTV system and provide footage, subject to the storage capacity of the equipment, if demanded by the complainants.

Society Directed To Complete Repairs

The commission directed the society to appoint a structural engineer at its own cost within 45 days and complete the pending major and structural repairs free of cost within two months of receiving the engineer’s report.

The commission has also awarded Rs 30,000 for inconvenience, Rs 20,000 for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, Rs 15,000 for mental agony and harassment, and Rs 15,000 towards litigation costs, taking the total monetary compensation to Rs 80,000. The society has been directed to comply with the specified directions within 45 days of receiving the order copy.

The complaint was filed by Rama Gupta, 64, and her son Amit Kumar Gupta, who own Flat No. B-603 in the society.

Repairs Allegedly Incomplete For Years

The complainants had alleged that the society had collected about Rs 2 crore from members towards major repairs and had charged Rs 1.42 lakh to their flat. They claimed that the repair work had remained incomplete for years, resulting in seepage and structural damage to the ceilings, beams and columns of their flat.

The commission noted that audit records and the society’s balance sheets indicated that the repair work remained incomplete and that the society had not produced documents showing its completion.

The commission further found lapses in the appointment of the security agency. It noted that although Perfect Rescue Force Private Limited held a licence, the guards were appointed through another agency, Perfect Facilities, and concluded that the appointment had not been made in accordance with the applicable law.

Lapses Found In Bills And CCTV

On maintenance bills, the commission observed that the society was duty-bound to issue correct bills and rectify errors. It noted an instance where the sinking fund calculated at Rs 0.16 per square foot came to Rs 504, while the bill reflected Rs 525.

The commission also found that the society had failed to provide CCTV footage sought by the complainants, despite an admission in a board meeting that the CCTV system was non-functional. It held that the non-functioning of the cameras could not by itself justify denial of the footage and described the failure as a breach of the society’s duty.

Society’s Objections Rejected

The society had opposed the complaint, claiming that it was not maintainable, was barred by limitation and that the complainants were not consumers of the society. It also contended that the major repair work had been completed in 2017 and that there was no deficiency on its part.

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The commission rejected these objections, holding that the members had a consumer-service provider relationship with the cooperative society and that the grievances concerning common facilities and services constituted a continuing cause of action.

The commission observed that matters concerning the safety, security and structural repairs of a member’s residence cannot be neglected and that a housing society is responsible for providing common services to its members.

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