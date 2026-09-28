Thane: Congress, NCP-SP Stage Protests Over Voter Rolls, Form 6 Changes And CEC Gyanesh Kumar | VIDEO

Opposition workers hold symbolic demonstrations in Thane demanding accountability over electoral roll-related issues | File Photo

Thane, September 28, 2026: The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies — Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) — mounted parallel, highly symbolic demonstrations in Thane on Monday, targeting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote theft" and voter roll manipulation.

The joint offensive follows investigative reports revealing that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded 14 written dissents against CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s unilateral decisions, including controversial changes to new voter registration forms (Form 6) under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

NCP-SP's Donkey-and-Horse Rally

Led by General Secretary Dr. Jitendra Awhad and District President Manoj Pradhan, NCP-SP staged a satirical march to the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Thane, Maharashtra: On the ongoing controversy regarding the Election Commission and SIR, NCP (SP) Chief National Spokesperson Jitendra Awhad says, "The constitution says that all three have equal rights. If two people have raised 14 objections on whichever topic, then that topic… pic.twitter.com/6HCprgJPeT — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2026

Protesters paraded an individual depicting CEC Gyanesh Kumar seated backwards on a donkey, bearing placards criticising his leadership. In contrast, two demonstrators representing dissenting commissioners Sandhu and Joshi were seated on horses and felicitated with floral garlands.

Thane, Maharashtra: On the ongoing controversy regarding the Election Commission and SIR, NCP (SP) Chief National Spokesperson Jitendra Awhad says, "The situation is that whoever has suffered will naturally speak up, the people of Bengal have suffered, and the people of Tamil… pic.twitter.com/hq8C83zVX6 — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2026

"The Constitution mandates equal authority among all three Election Commissioners, requiring a 2:1 majority rule," stated Dr. Jitendra Awhad. "Unilateral changes to Form 6 bypass Parliament and undermine public trust. We will not allow anyone to trample upon constitutional safeguards."

Congress's Sit-Up Protest

Simultaneously, the Congress party converged outside the Thane District Collector's office, staging symbolic sit-ups (utha-basahi) in the CEC's name to protest the arbitrary deletion of eligible voters.

Gyanesh, it’s done bro!

मुख्य निवडणूक आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार यांच्या राजीनाम्यासाठी ठाण्यात काँग्रेसचा एल्गार!



निवडणूक आयोगातील ३ पैकी २ आयुक्तांनी SIR आणि इतर निर्णयांवर १० महिन्यांत तब्बल १४ वेळा लेखी आक्षेप नोंदवले आहेत. त्यामुळे निवडणूक आयोगाच्या विश्वासार्हतेवर गंभीर प्रश्न… pic.twitter.com/Qn6mh4Obhj — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) September 28, 2026

Guided by MPCC Vice President Rajesh Sharma, State General Secretary Srirang Barge, and former MP Kumar Ketkar, a party delegation submitted a formal petition to the District Collector, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's immediate dismissal and legal prosecution.

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"Arbitrary voter deletions directly target citizens' democratic rights," declared Congress leaders. "We demand full accountability, restoration of deleted voters, and immediate action against the poll chief."

Both parties warned that agitation against ECI operations will intensify across Maharashtra until full transparency is restored.

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