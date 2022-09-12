Thane Congress demands beautification of Pachapakhadi Park on priority

Congress workers cleaning the Pachapakhadi Park in Thane |

The Thane unit of Congress lead by Rahul Pingle, OBC division president on Monday, visited the park at Pachapakhadi and demanded the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials to beautify the park on a priority basis. He along with other officer-bearers of the party have threatened to launch an agitation before the TMC headquarters if the demands are not met.

Pingle said, “During the visit to the park, it was found that the park was in a bad condition. Further, garbage is scattered all over the place in absence of regular cleaning. Wild grass and bushes have grown at a number of places in the park. Besides, a part of the jogging track in the park has been uprooted, and pieces of broken glass jar could be seen at a corner of the park,” he said. Moreover, he added that the garden looks desolate due to empty liquor bottles, absence of security guards, no maintenance of trees, and no lush green lawns.

To attract the attention of the civic authorities Pingle along with other Congress workers has placed placards at various places.

Pingle added, “The TMC officials should take serious note of the issue. The civic body should also beautify the park along the East Expressway at Naupada in addition to Pachapakkhadi park, on the lines of the park adjacent to Gyansadhna College on the East Expressway to Teen Hath Naka road,” he demanded. The beautification work will enhance Thane's beauty.