Thane collector organizes a week-long special vaccination drive after Diwali for district villages

To speed up vaccination across remote areas and villages in the Thane district. A special week-long vaccination drive is being organized by Thane collector from November 11 to November 18.

A meeting was held on Monday in the Thane collector office. It was attended by Rajesh Narvekar, Collector, Thane district, and head of the task force team of Thane district including district medical and health officials.

During the meeting, it was learned that even after the cases of Covid-19 are declining in the district. Vaccination of citizens is to be done. "However, in the past week the vaccination number had declined over the upcoming festive season and the ongoing farming work in which most of the villagers are busy," said an official from the Thane collector office.

Narvekar said after taking a survey of the vaccination drive that the corporation has decided on a week-long special drive from November 11 to November 18.

"To increase the vaccination drive in rural and remote villages of Thane district. We have appointed an official in the Taluka task force to keep the vaccination drive ongoing. We will see that citizens also take the second dose on time. Even if the cases of covid-19 have declined. The vaccination of citizens will help in the third wave," added Narvekar stating that we have organized the drive especially after Diwali for the benefit of the citizens.

Narvekar had also asked the officials to complete most of the vaccination of the citizens by December. Narvekar also said that vaccination vehicles are arranged by the collector office, which will reach around 111 remote villages in the Thane district.

The task force meeting had also decided that awareness and alerting citizens about the vaccination camps should be done prior. It is the responsibility of the Taluka committee, Panchayat, Sarpanch, Talati to create awareness and alert citizens about the vaccination camps.

Narvekar had also asked the task force team for the data of vaccination in colleges and villages to keep a tap. "A village in Murbad was 100 percent vaccinated and thus an example should be carried out in every village across the district," added Narvekar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 08:37 PM IST