Thane: Collector ordered officials to prepare road map to revive the rivers of district |

Thane: A road map should be prepared under the 'Chala Jaanuya Nadila' campaign regarding what measures can be taken to keep the rivers flowing in the district and also how to get rid of the pollution said Thane collector Ashok Shingare on Friday, November 18, during the meeting with the department. He directed all the departments to prepare a road map for it and present it soon.

During the meet present were the co-chairman of the committee and chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Manuj Jindal, conservator of forests and member secretary of the committee Santosh Sashte, member deputy collector Gopinath Thombare, sub divisional officer Balasaheb Vakchoure, assistant conservator of forests Girija Desai, D M Kokate of pollution control Board, project director of district rural development system Chhaya Sisode, campaign coordinator Snehal Donde, Vasundhara Mandal founder Anant Bhagwat along with various members working in the field of river revival.

Shingare said, The 'Chala Jaanuya Nadila' campaign includes Bhatsa, Ulhas, Valdhuni, Kumbheri, Kamwari, Bharangi, Kanakweera, Chor Nadi, Lenad Nadi in the district. A time-bound program is needed to revive these rivers and make them flow. Also think about what can be done from a scientific point of view. The water resources department should take action to determine the flood lines of the rivers. Legal measures have to be taken to remove the encroachments in that boundary. Strict measures should be taken to manage the polluted effluents from the industries on the banks of the rivers and to stop the sources of polluted water."

Shingare further added, "Plan should be made regarding whether funds can be given from the district planning committee to strengthen the water resources of the rivers. Various activities should also be implemented to increase the capacity of water storage."

Snehal Donde presented the current situation regarding the rivers in the district and gave information about how work is expected in the campaign. She said that this campaign is being implemented with the aim of developing the village through cleaning the river.

Vasudevan Mandal founder Anant Bhagwat informed about what can be done for the revival of rivers in the district.