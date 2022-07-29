Thane: CM Eknath Shinde directs TMC, Skill development department to hold urgent meeting over location for cluster development | PTI

A meeting was held on Thursday, July 28, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding allocation of land owned by Wagle Estate Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and Kopri ITI in Thane to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for cluster development.

During the meeting the CM Eknath Shinde said that the skill development department and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) should hold a joint meeting in this regard as soon as possible. The CM gave instructions that actions should be taken in such a way as to facilitate the ITI children and not harm them.

At the Sahyadri guest house on Thursday various meetings were held under the chairmanship of Shinde. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, joint secretary of skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation Namdev Bhosale, director of business education and training Digambar Dalvi and other senior officials were present in the meeting on the issue of ITI.

Some of the buildings in the ITI premises are old and dilapidated. Immediate action should be taken regarding their repair and redevelopment said Shinde.