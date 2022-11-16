e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Class 1 to 4 TMC employees to get salary per 7th pay commission

Thane: Class 1 to 4 TMC employees to get salary per 7th pay commission

The employees of Thane civic body were being paid according to the sixth pay commission. The TMC employees are rejoicing in the decision taken by the government.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
TMC employees with former mayor Naresh Mhaske | FPJ
Follow us on

Thane: The Maharashtra government on November 14, Monday came up with a general resolution that Class 1 to Class 4 employees of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to get salaries in accordance to seventh pay commission.

The employees of Thane civic body were being paid according to the sixth pay commission. The TMC employees are rejoicing the decision taken by the government.

The civic employees also presented the former mayor of the city, Naresh Mhaske with a boquet to express their gratitude as he was instrumental in getting the government's approval.

Read Also
Thane: MSHRC sends notice to TMC over missing compound wall around reserved playground
article-image

Mhaske expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He said, "Earlier the pay scale of some posts in the establishment of TMC was not found equivalent to the pay scale of the government and the reason guidance was sought from the government regarding these posts. The issue had been long pending and discouraged the employees."

The former mayor then added that he was receiving constant complaints and then with Najeeb Mulla urged CM Shinde to reconsider the employees' demand of implemention seventh pay commission without reducing salary of any cadre.

He added, "But the 7th Pay Commission was not applicable to the employees due to delay in deciding the pay scales of the pending employees in classes 1 to 4. On Monday, November 14 finally the demand has been a successful and the government decision to implement the 7th Pay Commission for class 1 to 4 employees was released on Monday. It has elated everyone."

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City's AQI fares worse than Delhi

Mumbai updates: City's AQI fares worse than Delhi

Thane: Class 1 to 4 TMC employees to get salary per 7th pay commission

Thane: Class 1 to 4 TMC employees to get salary per 7th pay commission

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra: Kolhapurkars give grandeur welcome to Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra: Kolhapurkars give grandeur welcome to Rahul Gandhi

ON CAMERA: Minor jumps off speeding auto to save herself from molestation by driver in Aurangabad

ON CAMERA: Minor jumps off speeding auto to save herself from molestation by driver in Aurangabad

Western Railway revises timings of 25 trains for Vande Bharat Express

Western Railway revises timings of 25 trains for Vande Bharat Express