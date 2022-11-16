Thane: Class 1 to 4 TMC employees to get salary per 7th pay commission

TMC employees with former mayor Naresh Mhaske | FPJ

Thane: The Maharashtra government on November 14, Monday came up with a general resolution that Class 1 to Class 4 employees of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to get salaries in accordance to seventh pay commission.

The employees of Thane civic body were being paid according to the sixth pay commission. The TMC employees are rejoicing the decision taken by the government.

The civic employees also presented the former mayor of the city, Naresh Mhaske with a boquet to express their gratitude as he was instrumental in getting the government's approval.

Mhaske expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He said, "Earlier the pay scale of some posts in the establishment of TMC was not found equivalent to the pay scale of the government and the reason guidance was sought from the government regarding these posts. The issue had been long pending and discouraged the employees."

The former mayor then added that he was receiving constant complaints and then with Najeeb Mulla urged CM Shinde to reconsider the employees' demand of implemention seventh pay commission without reducing salary of any cadre.

He added, "But the 7th Pay Commission was not applicable to the employees due to delay in deciding the pay scales of the pending employees in classes 1 to 4. On Monday, November 14 finally the demand has been a successful and the government decision to implement the 7th Pay Commission for class 1 to 4 employees was released on Monday. It has elated everyone."