Thane civil hospital gears up for impending third wave of COVID-19

Thane: Keeping in mind the prediction from health experts about COVID-19 third wave, the Thane districts health department has geared up to fight the pandemic and has set up oxygen beds, ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds for children.

The Thane district health department has prepared 150 oxygen beds including 40 ICU beds in a building near Thane Mental hospital. Similarly, around 150 beds at Thane civil hospital including 25 ICU beds have been prepared recently. "Seeing the third wave may affect children, we have prepared these beds especially for children who may be affected. We have 150 beds at both places with ICU and oxygens only for children. We prepared it on a prior basis so that children affected may get treatment and other facilities on time", said Dr. Kailash Pawar, Civil Surgeon, Thane civil hospital.

Sources from the health department predict the early arrival of the third wave would be due to irresponsible behaviour of the citizens who have started roaming around in public places after easing of restrictions from the government.

"Thane district is huge in terms of population. Many villagers from different talukas prefer coming to civil hospital for treatment. In such a situation, being prepared with beds is most important. We are also further preparing beds at Sub-district civic hospital across different Talukas in Thane. It will help ease the burden at civil hospitals", added Pawar.

Rajesh Narvekar, Collector Thane district had also issued orders to the civic hospital to be prepared for the third wave. However, the Thane district health department claims they have an oxygen facility at every bed prepared for children. Also, they have a stock of 10,000 and 6,000 kilo-litre liquid oxygen at the hospital.