Thane civic body sets up 'Period Room' for women in Thane slum

Thane: For the first time, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in coordination with a non-government organisation (NGO), has introduced a period room for women within the community toilet. The idea was brought into the society after a survey conducted in Thane slum areas covering around 1000 women, which highlighted the difficulties the women from slum areas have to face during their menstruation.

Following the survey report, carried out by the Muse Foundation, it has been noticed that the women in slum areas find it extremely difficult to manage their periods. Hence, the idea of 'period room' was proposed by the NGO to the TMC.

"A survey has been conducted in Thane through 2019 to study women's menstrual hygiene practices covering 1000 women in 15 slums in Thane. The primary findings of the survey revealed the heavy dependency of women in slums on community toilet and the problems they faced to manage menstruation due to lack of water, unsafe changing rooms, absence of disposal mechanism for soiled napkins," said Manish Joshi, deputy commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.

The Period Room consists of better water supply with Jetspray, mirror, dustbin with a lid at bottom that saves anyone from directly touching the soiled sanitary napkins, soap dispenser, hooks to hang cloths and a urinal for convenience. The room has been designed by Recycle bin keeping with needs of women living in slum areas.

The wall of the community toilet has been colorfully painted to invoke joy in people, thus promoting sanitation. The wall also promotes sustainable menstruation with essential points listed on it, informed one of the official from TMC health department.