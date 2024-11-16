Thane: Christian Community Urged To Begin Burials In Vandalised Kalwa Cemetery

The vandalised cemetery ground in Thane |

After complaints about vandalism and fire at a ground in Kalwa allotted to them for a cemetery, the local Christian community has been asked to start burials there.

The ground is one of the 12 burial grounds in Thane that are the subject matter of a public interest litigation being heard by the Bombay High Court. The local Christian community has said that though the plots have been earmarked as burial grounds, the plots have not been handed over to the community and are in danger of being lost to encroachments.

On Thursday, the Association of Concerned Christians wrote to the Thane Municipal Corporation, asking the municipal law officer to direct the police to file an First Information Report in the case. AOCC said the plot at Manisha Bagar No 3 is designated as a Christian burial ground and that the local community has been asking the TMC to hand over the plot to them so that the burial ground can be secured against vandals. "This lack of action has led to illegal activities on the cemetery," said Sunita Banis, advocate and member of the AOCC who wrote to the TMC.

Local residents said that the chapel on the cemetery, allotted to the St Anthony of Padua Cemetery Trust, was vandalised and a gate broken a few days ago. There was also an instance of a fire outside the chapel and a photo of Sai Baba was installed over its door. There are allegations that the ground was used for a public function. David Punekar, a resident of Mumbra, said, "Local Christians have not started burials. The vandalism happened because of lack of security. Programmes were held on the ground, but the local corporator has agreed to remove the pandals."

Milind Patil, the local corporator, said the burial ground is part of a composite cemetery for different religious groups. "Part of it has been encroached. The rest of the plot has been handed over to the community. They should now start using it," said Patil. "Securing it from encroachments is now their responsibility."

Melwyn Fernandes secretary of Association of Concerned Christians, said, "We are very happy finally we got the verbal permission from local corporator for bury the body of our loved ones and all Christian denominations of Kalwa and neighborhood."