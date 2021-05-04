Thane: Chopped body found in sack in Titwala

Thane: A chopped body of an unknown person was found packed in a plastic sack in Titwala on Tuesday. The Titwala police have registered a murder case and have started the investigation.

The police said a plastic sack was tied to an Activa bike and was thrown in a river near Runde bridge. On Tuesday evening, locals found the MH 05 AY 3677 bike floating in the river. The bike had a sack tied to it. The locals informed the police and the bike and body were recovered.

"The dead body is yet to be identified and is completely chopped into pieces. With the help of the bike number we are trying to trace the identity of the dead person. The chopped body clearly indicates its an murder," said a police officer.

Raju Vanjari, senior police inspector, Titwala police station confirmed that a dead body in a sack tied with a bike was found in the river and said, "We have registered a murder case and are investigating the matter," added Vanjari.