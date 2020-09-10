Thane: Central Railway starts parcel train services to transport goods from Bhiwandi

Thane: The Central Railway has now started operating parcel train services from Bhiwandi Road railway station. Following the opening of this service, the first parcel train was departed from the Bhiwandi road station on Thursday.
Bhiwandi area consists of many warehouses and industries and hence the service of parcel trains from Bhiwandi town will help the smooth transport of goods to the other states.
"The first parcel train with 5 parcel vans fully loaded with various commodities like electronic goods, furniture, medicines, cosmetic goods; have been loaded from Bhiwandi Road station, in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar on Thursday. The parcel vans will be attached to Kisan Rail at Devlali station for onward journey to Danapur (Patna)," said an official from Central Railway.
The parcel train service from Bhiwandi has cut down the traveling hours, as earlier same parcels were transported through railways from Kalyan railway station.
"The opening up of Bhiwandi Road station for goods and parcel traffic will also create employment in the affiliated service industries. As it falls in the North-South rail route and is also connected with JNPT, it has location advantage due to proximity to Mumbai and Thane cities," added an official from Central Railway (CR), Mumbai.
The parcel train service has been initiated through the Business Development Unit (BDU) of the Mumbai Division, Central Railway inorder to increase the freight quotient of transport aggressively.
As per the CR official, Mumbai Division of Central Railway has run a total of 370 parcel trains since lockdown and unlock period and transported 13,065 tonnes of parcels and other commodities so far.
