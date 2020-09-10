Thane: Central Railway starts parcel train services to transport goods from Bhiwandi

The parcel train service from Bhiwandi has cut down the traveling hours, as earlier same parcels were transported through railways from Kalyan railway station.

"The opening up of Bhiwandi Road station for goods and parcel traffic will also create employment in the affiliated service industries. As it falls in the North-South rail route and is also connected with JNPT, it has location advantage due to proximity to Mumbai and Thane cities," added an official from Central Railway (CR), Mumbai.



The parcel train service has been initiated through the Business Development Unit (BDU) of the Mumbai Division, Central Railway inorder to increase the freight quotient of transport aggressively.



As per the CR official, Mumbai Division of Central Railway has run a total of 370 parcel trains since lockdown and unlock period and transported 13,065 tonnes of parcels and other commodities so far.

