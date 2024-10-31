 Thane: Cash And Gold Worth ₹6.5 Lakh Stolen From Shiv Sena Workers During CM Eknath Shinde's Nomination Procession
The theft took place during a procession to celebrate the filing of nomination by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Kopri-Pachpakhadi on Monday.

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 02:33 AM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde's Nomination Procession In Thane | X/@mieknathshinde

The Srinagar police on Wednesday filed a case against an unidentified person who allegedly stole jewellery and cash worth Rs6.5 lakh from five officer-bearers of the Shiv Sena (Shinde).

The theft took place during a procession to celebrate the filing of nomination by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Kopri-Pachpakhadi on Monday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe filed his nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi against Shinde the same day.

The incident took place at Wagale Estate near Datt Temple in Thane where a massive crowd gathered to celebrate Shinde’s candidacy.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MP Shrikant Shinde from Kalyan, and MP Naresh Mhaske from Thane were present during the nomination of Shinde.The police has filed a case under the relevant section of Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita. Further investigation is ongoing. The stolen items included gold chains weighing 12 and six tolas, mobile phones, cash and identification documents.

A complaint was filed by Laxman Shinde, 60. Among the victims were five senior office-bearers, including a former corporator and shakha pramukh.

Senior inspector Guljarilal Phadtare from Srinagar police station said, “The complainant and four other people approached us and narrated the incident. We registered a case against an unknown person. We scrutinised the CCTV footage near the spot. We hope we will nab the accused soon. Further investigation into the matter is underway.”

