Thane: Case against man for murdering father, bid to kill mother

Police have registered a case against a 27-year-old man for allegedly murdering his father and attempting to kill his mother in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a flat in Kalyan town on Sunday and the accused, Lokesh Banoria, who allegedly tried to commit suicide, is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital for stab wounds, he said.

The body of Banoria's 58-year-old father, a retired railway motorman, was found lying in a pool of blood in their flat on Sunday. Banoria's mother, bearing stab wounds, was also found lying beside the deceased.

The accused called up the society watchman and asked him to get an ambulance to take his injured mother to hospital.

Sensing something amiss, the watchman alerted the neighbours who in-turn informed the police about the incident, the official said.

The accused told the police that his father committed suicide after trying to kill him and his mother.

The police then sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

However, during further probe into the case, it came to light that the deceased and his son had a long-standing dispute, following which the latter allegedly slit his father's throat, he said.

When Banoria's mother tried to intervene, the accused allegedly attacked her also and later tried to commit suicide, the official said.

The accused and his mother are currently hospitalised, MFC police station's senior inspector Ashok Honmane said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), the official said, adding that appropriate action will be taken against him.

ALSO READ Mumbai: BMC to rope in TISS to survey Coastal Road impact on fisherfolk

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 05:11 PM IST