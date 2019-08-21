Thane: Building slab collapses in Ulhasnagar; no one hurt

Thane: A portion of the three-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

A huge slab of the third floor of Sachdev Apartment building, located in Ulhasnagar township, crashed and fell on the floors below it around 9 pm on Tuesday, regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

On getting information, fire brigade and civic officials rushed to the site and rescued all those residing in the ill-fated structure, he said. "No one was injured in the mishap," he added.

All members of six families residing in the building was rescued by late night and shifted to a safer place, Ulhasnagar's disaster control officer Balasaheb Netke said. On August 13, a five-storey building in Ulhasnagar collapsed, a day after it developed cracks and started 'sinking', Netke earlier said.

Nobody was injured as occupants of all 31 flats in that building were evacuated to safety on August 12, he said.