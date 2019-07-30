Thane: Brick kiln owner gets 3-year jail for molesting minor girl of employee

Thane: A court in Thane in Maharashtra sentenced a brick kiln owner to three years in jail for molesting the teenage daughter of his employee. In his order on Monday, Special Judge G P Shirsat also fined Harishchandra Baban Patil (45) a sum of Rs 4,000, said Additional Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwarle.

"On July 4, 2017, Patil entered the house of the 17-year-old victim when she was alone at home on the pretext of having a glass of water. He then touched her inappropriately. The victim told her parents after which a police case was filed," Hiwarle said.

Patil had claimed in the court that the victim's parents had foisted the case on him as they owed him Rs 25,000 and did not want to repay it.

The judge held Patil guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Hiwarle said.