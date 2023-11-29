Thane: Bombay High Court Urges Swift Operationalisation Of 100-Bed Hospital In Mumbra's Kausa

Bombay High Court |

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it wants the 100 bed municipal hospital in Kausa, Mumbra to be made functional soon so that affordable medical facilities can be provided to the needy. The Bombay High Court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by a Delhi based NGO Association For Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) highlighting the delay in the construction of the hospital.

The Bombay High Court has asked the Thane Municipal Corporation to file a comprehensive affidavit explaining in what manner the hospital and patient care services shall be managed and to disclose details of steps taken for providing affordable medical care services to needy and persons belonging to economically weaker sections of the society.