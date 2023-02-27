Thane: Body of unidentified person recovered from pond near city jail | Representative Image

Thane: On Monday morning, body of an unidentified man was recovered from a pond near Thane jail. The disaster management department was alerted about the dead body around 7.51 am today.

After the body was recovered, the police sent it for postmortem at Thane government hospital meanwhile a probe in the case is underway.

Further details awaited