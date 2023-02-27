e-Paper Get App
Thane: Body of unidentified person recovered from pond near city jail

Thane: Body of unidentified person recovered from pond near city jail

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Body of unidentified person recovered from pond near city jail | Representative Image
Thane: On Monday morning, body of an unidentified man was recovered from a pond near Thane jail. The disaster management department was alerted about the dead body around 7.51 am today.

After the body was recovered, the police sent it for postmortem at Thane government hospital meanwhile a probe in the case is underway.

Further details awaited

