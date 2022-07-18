Thane: BJP leader Sultana Khan attacked by two bike-borne assailants in Mira Road

Two bike-borne assailants mounted a brutal attack on BJP’s minority wing (women’s) state president Sultana Khan (42) in Mira Road on Sunday night.

Although Sultana was fortunate to escape with minor injuries on her left hand, she continues to be in a state of shock. Post-attack she was taken to the nearby Bharat-Ratna Indira Gandhi municipal hospital where she is being treated.

According to the police, the attack was reported from the back-road area of Mira Road at around 11:30 pm on Sunday. Sultana and her husband Sameer were on their way to meet one of their family friends and party colleagues when two bikers intercepted their car near a marriage hall on the back-road.

The identity of the attackers is unknown as the rider was wearing a helmet and the pillion had covered his face with a handkerchief.

Attacked with sharp-edged weapon

In his statement, Sameer, an estate agent, said that the duo broke the car’s windscreen with a stone and attacked Sultana with some sharp-edged weapon.

“Before leaving, the assailants said that this was just a token and what you're doing is not right. Mend your ways else, we will finish you and your family,” revealed Sameer who suspects an internal party matter as the reason behind the attack.

“Sultana Khan is in a state of shock. We will soon record her statement and try to ascertain the identity of the assailants and the motive behind the attack. Meanwhile, our teams have started working on the case,” said investigating officer, police inspector Syed Jilani of Naya Nagar police station.

Meanwhile, the police on Monday registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restrain), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention of the IPC against the yet-to-be-identified assailants at the Naya Nagar police station.

Who were the attackers?

According to the doctor of Indira Gandhi Hospital, the injured Sultana Khan had two wounds on her hand, on which further treatment is being done by applying 3 stitches. However, till now it is not clear who the attackers were and why they came and attacked in this way. At the same time, the victim’s husband has expressed doubts and said that this could also be an internal matter of his party, which Sultana has complained to the top officials of the party in writing.