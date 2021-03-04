Mumbai

Thane: BJP corporator Nitin Telwane arrested in molestation case, says Maha HM Anil Deshmukh

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai: BJP corporator from Murbad in Thane district, Nitin Telavane, has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman corporator, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday.

"Corporator Nitin Telavane from Murbad tried to molest a woman corporator after barging into her house around 12.40 am (last night)," the minister said.

"Action has been taken against him under IPC sections 452 (house trespass), 354 (molestation), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation)," he said.

