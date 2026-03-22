Thane: Bhiwandi Taluka To Hold By-Polls For 14 Gram Panchayats On April 28 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhiwandi: The election schedule for by-elections in 14 gram panchayats of Bhiwandi taluka has been officially announced. The vacancies arose due to the death, resignation, or other reasons involving sarpanchs and members. Polling will be conducted on April 28, while the counting of votes will take place on April 29, according to Bhiwandi Tehsildar Abhijit Khole.

As per the official programme, the notification will be issued on March 30. Candidates will be able to file their nomination papers from April 7 to 13. The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for April 15, followed by the withdrawal of candidature and allotment of election symbols on April 17.

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A total of 23 member seats across 14 gram panchayats will be contested in this by-election, including two posts of directly elected sarpanchs.

The gram panchayats where the by-elections will be held include Kavad Khurd, Pilanje Khurd, Morani, Ganeshpuri, Supegaon, Karivali, Kharivali, Palkhane, Ghotgaon, Kusapur, Sape, Mohandul, Kelhe, and Ambadi.

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