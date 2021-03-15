Thane: Bhiwandi Road railway station earns over Rs 2.61 crore in last two months

The Bhiwandi road railway station of Central Railway earned Rs 2.61 crore through the transport of 3.42 lakh packages consisting 4.591 thousand tonnes of parcel in last two months.

The above income has been gained through the tonnes of parcel dispatched from this newly built station on Mainline of CR (Central Railway), within the period of last two months.

"Among the total amount of earning, its includes a dispatch of 2,606 tonnes of parcel in 1.95 lakh packages amounting to Rs.1.47 crores in February-2021 and a dispatch of 1,985 tonnes of parcel in about 1.46 lakh packages amounting to Rs.1.14 crores in January 2021," informed railway official from CR, Mumbai.

The above parcels have been dispatched to West Bengal, Guwahati and Bihar states. The parcels included furniture, refrigerators, electronic items, food items, food products, medicines, plastic items, bags, stationery, lubricant oil and so on, informed official.