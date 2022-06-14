Thane: Bhiwandi police to take action against WhatsApp users for posting controversial posts or messages

Unsplash

Thane: The Narpoli police station senior inspector Madan Ballal on Monday, June 13, 2022 came up with the notice stating that if the WhatsApp group admin or the members post any controversial posts or information on groups which hurt the religious sentiments and spread tense like situation then strict action will be initiated against the group admin.

Earlier on June 12, a 20-year-old Muslim man, Saad Ansari posted a post supporting BJP's suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and it created a tense like situation when the Muslim mob gathered at his house and demanded that he should apologise. The police controlled the situation by arresting Saad Ansari. On June 13 too, a 22-year-old Mukesh Chavan posted a post supporting Sharma on his Facebook account and he too was arrested by the Bhiwandi Narpoli police station.

Madan Ballal, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station said, "As there is a rise in cases of posting a message or information which is controversial and also hurting the religious sentiments. Such type of posts on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media is creating a tense situation in the area and making the law and order situation worse just increasing the burden on police. I have come up with a notice which says that whatsapp group admins should beware because strict action will be initiated against them if they or anyone in the group posts controversial posts hurting the religious sentiments."

Advocate Prashant Mali, Cyber Crime and Privacy Lawyer said, " As per the Bombay High Court order WhatsApp Group admin cannot be held liable for any objectionable, controversial or posts which hurts the religious sentiments. The WhatsApp group admin has limited control over the post by other members of the group the court observed in 2021. However, If the order has been issued by the senior police inspector of any police station for the public interest then WhatsApp group admin can be liable for it and action can be initiated against him."