 Thane: Bhiwandi man kills his wife, dumps body near Mumbai-Nashik highway; arrested
The Bhiwandi taluka police arrested the accused soon after the incident.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man from Bhiwandi allegedly killed his wife over a dispute and dumped her body near Mumbai-Nashik highway. The Bhiwandi taluka police arrested the accused soon after the incident.

Bhiwandi taluka police senior police inspector Dattatray Borate said, "On Monday morning, the body of Rashma Abdul Rahman Ansari (24) was found by a passer-by behind a pipeline along the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Monday. We soon sent the body which bore head injuries for post-mortem to a government hospital."

Borate further added, "Our team soon zeroed in on the accused, a resident of Bhiwandi. He had allegedly strangled the victim and attacked her with sharp weapons before dumping her body. The extreme step was taken by the accused because the victim had quarrelled with him about not wanting to live with her in-laws. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder)."

