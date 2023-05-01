Thane: Bhiwandi crime branch arrests 3 involved in robbing & attacking people

Representative Image

Thane: The Bhiwandi crime branch unit-2, arrested three individuals who were involved in robbing and attacking people in and around the Bhiwandi area.

The Shantinagar police station in Bhiwandi received a tip-off and was able to lay a trap to catch the accused from Fatima Nagar.

"Increase in incidents of robbery and attack in the Bhiwandi"

According to Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police (Crime), "there has been an increase in incidents of robbery and attack in the Bhiwandi area over the past few months. The police were instructed to act strictly and arrest the accused involved in such crimes. A CCTV camera was checked, and one accused who was a history sheeter and was injured during a robbery attempt was identified. The police team went to the main accused's home at Fatima Nagar in Bhiwandi and arrested him. During interrogation, the main accused informed about his two other accomplices who were arrested on the same day."

Country-made pistols recovered

The three accused have been identified as Naushad alias Ateeq Halim (44), Israr Akhtar Sayyad (40), Roshanali Barkatali Sayyad (40), originally from Uttar Pradesh and residents of Fatima Nagar in Bhiwandi. The police have recovered two country-made pistols, five cartridges, nine knives, 15 mobile phones, and some cases worth ₹1.70 lakh from them.

According to Sachin Gaikwad, senior police inspector of the Bhiwandi crime branch unit-2, "the accused would waylay people outside restaurants and bars, toilets in the night, attack and rob them at knife point. They would also rob and attack hotel owners. Nine incidents have been reported, and an offense has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act against the accused. The three accused have been sent to police custody until May 4, and the case is being investigated by assistant police inspector Dilip More."