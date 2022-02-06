Thane: ATS arrest two with heroin worth ₹5.17cr from Vasai

The teams from Juhu and Thane Unit of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out a joint operation and seized 1724 gms (1.7 kg) of heroin, a narcotics drug valued at ₹ 5.17 crores in the international market, a cash of Rs. 2.6 lakhs, two mobile phones and other incriminating material used for selling narcotics drugs.

According to police sources, in a constant crackdown on the drug menace, the police were keeping a close eye on the narcotic activities and had received a tip off about a drug peddler. Subsequently, a trap was laid and a joint operation by ATS Thane and Juhu raided the premises at Pelhare Village in Vasai, following which police seized 1.7kgs of heroin valued at ₹5.17 crore and two people were apprehended.

The arrested accused, identified as Aalim Mohd. Akhtar, 46 and Chhota Mohd. Nasir, 40, both residents of a village in Haridwar District of Uttarakhand State, were produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in the ATS custody till February 15. A primary probe revealed that a person from a neighbouring state was the supplier of the seized contraband, who is yet to be apprehended.

Police said that the modus operandi of the wanted accused was to supply the drug in a secret chamber created in a new shoe pair. The arrested duo along with their accomplice, were operating from a rented apartment in Pelhare village, from where they were further supplying the narcotics drug to the traffickers in Mumbai.

An official said that the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act and further investigation in the case is underway.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:20 PM IST