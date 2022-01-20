Thane: Anti-Extortion Cell arrest seven people involved in oil black marketing; seize material, vehicles worth Rs 1 crore

The Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane crime branch have arrested seven people and seized base oil and vehicles worth Rs 1 crore. The police said the oil was used to transport water from Sewri to Ambarnath, MIDC. They have busted a theft that used to take place at a Dhaba in Ambernath.

The police sources said as per the information received to police constable, Sanjay Bangar, AEC about theft, a raid was conducted at Visava Dhaba in Ambernath, which lies in the jurisdiction of Hill Line police station. "During the investigation it came to light that the base oil used to make diesel was transported from Sewri to a Volvo line firm in Ambernath, MIDC. The transporters were hired for the job. The drivers and cleaners used to take halt at Visawa Dhaba pretending to wait for breakfast. Later, the theft of the base oil used to be done," said a police officer from the AEC.

The police said the arrested accused includes Gyanchand Verma 32, Aman Saroja 32, Sanjay Singh 34, Prayag Singh alias Ravisingh 34, Amar Verma 34, Sandeep Verma 26 and Anil Chikankar 30. "The six accused are from Sewri including three drivers and cleaners. While, Chikankar worked in a Dhaba who helped them in the theft," said a police officer.

Sanjay Shinde, Senior police inspector, Anti-Extortion Cell confirmed a case registered at Hill line police station under section 379, 406, 420, 336, 285 and 34 of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Petroleum Act, 1934. "We have seized three trucks full with the oil and one 3000 liters container vessel kept at the Dhaba, which was full with oil and was used to store the stolen oil. We are investigating to crack the syndicate behind the going on theft. A total of more than 1 crore material with vehicles and oil was seized from the spot," said Sanjay Shinde, Senior police inspector, AEC.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:46 PM IST