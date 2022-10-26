Thane: Another dog bite incident captured in CCTV footage of Lodha Amara in Kolshet; watch video

Stray dogs | Representative Image

Thane: Just a day after the incident of stray dogs ambushing a kid at Thane's Lodha Amara Residential Complex emerged, another video of a similar incident has been reported.

In the CCTV footage; reportedly from the Lodha Amara complex of the Kolshet road, the stray can be seen biting a jogger who passes him by. The man then holds his injured leg for sometime and checks out his wound. A guard and several other people later come to the spot where the incident occurred.

Watch the video here:

Amidst these incidents, citizens of Thane are alleging that the canine population in the city has increased over the last two years with the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMCs) veterinary department not sterilising dogs regularly.

“We want the TMC to control their population in the city,” a Thane-based social activist said on Sunday.

A CCTV clip of an October 14 incident highlighted the issue, showing 7-8 dogs chasing kids in their posh Lodha Amara residential complex in the Kolshet area of Thane. Activists from the city say residents live in fear as dogs in their society have become very aggressive.

Sneha Singh, a social activist from Majiwada (Thane) said, “The society is not against dog and just want their population under control. These dogs have been charging and pouncing on women and children. Residents have complained to the TMC's veterinary department and local corporators several times but to no avail.”

According to Singh, this issue is not just limited to Lodha Amara and is visible all over Thane.

Local BJP leader offers comment on the issue

Local BJP leader Sanchin Shingare said, “Just a few days back, I got a letter from Wing 33 of Lodha Amara in Kolshet regarding the issue. I gave the letter to BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar who wrote a letter to the TMC to immediately resolve the issue. However, the TMC is not doing anything.” According to Shingare, the video clip of the latest incident is just a glimpse of what is “normal” in Thane as dogs frequently attack people.

Majiwada resident Mohit Sharma said, “We first went to Sanjay Bhoir who is a local corporator but didn't get any relief apart from a verbal assurance. After that, we connected with Shingare but it seems the TMC doesn't pay heed to MLAs either.”

Nia Singh – a model residing in Lodha Amara – said a dog aggressively barked at and followed her to the gate of the complex when she got out at night a week ago. “We feel extremely unsafe, especially during the night,” she said. Meanwhile, TMC officials remained unavailable for comment.