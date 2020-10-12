Thane and Navi Mumbai Power Cut Update at 2 PM: Maha Transco says electricity will be restored in next 1.5 hours

After an unprecedented power cut across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, Maha Transco said that power would be restored to Navi Mumbai and Thane in the next one-and-a-half hours.

As of 1:30 PM, power had been restored in several areas of Mumbai city and its suburbs. The process is expected to be completed soon and is expected to take two more hours.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said the power supply in Mumbai and Thane will be restored in the next one hour.

The electricity supply was interrupted during maintenance and repair work at circuit one of 400 KV GIS centre, he said.

"Repair and maintenance work was underway at Circuit 1 of 400 KV GIS centre and the entire load was put on Circuit 2. However, sudden technical failure in circuit 2 resulted in power being affected in most of the parts of Mumbai and Thane," Raut said.

The minister said Mahavitran staffers are working on a war footing basis to address the problem and power supply will be restored in the next one hour.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said the Kalwa-Padgha transmission line got tripped, leading to power outages in Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai.

"Consequently, cascading the power failure to Mumbai-Thane & Mumbai suburban city. It will be restored in approximately an hour," he tweeted.

Sequence of Events

Dated - 12/10/2020, Time - 10.10 HRS

1. 400kv Kalwa-Talegaon PG line was Already Under Breakdown (sin. 13.47 hrs 10.10.2020).

2. 400kv Padgha — Kalwa ckt-1 Was Tripped on over voltage at 04.33 hrs today. Outage was given for Replacement of Insulator string.

3 .4001, Kalwa — Padgha -2 Tripped at 10.01 hrs on Distance Protection. Conductor Snapped at toe 1007.

4. 4001, Talegaon PG- Kharghar line was hand-tripped at Kharghar end at 10.02 hrs due to Heavy Sparking Observed.

Hence 400kv both bus at Kalwa and Kharghar got completely De-energised (zero load) from 400kv side Resulting in loss of Tata unit-5 (500 mw).

Also 220kv Supply line 3 from Boiser PG Tripped at 10.05 hrs.

Therefore, Tata load of appx. 570 (MW) & BEST load of 440 (MW) Tripped .

AEML area went into islanding mode with Tripping of 700(MW) load Now the Restoration activities have started.

Trombay Bus has been Charged and generation being Revived Railway load Restored.