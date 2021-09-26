Thane: After son's death, parents decide to use compensation amount of Rs 27.30 lakh to help poor kids

A couple here in Maharashtra, who lost their 21-year-old son in a road accident in 2018, have decided to use the compensation amount of Rs 27.30 lakh to provide education and other facilities to the poor and needy tribal children.

The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) on Friday heard their application seeking a claim of Rs 50 lakh for their son's death on June 30, 2018.

Their son died in Bhandup area of the Eastern Express Highway in neighbouring Mumbai, when the car in which he was travelling hit a road-divider and jumped on to the other lane where it collided head-on with a container truck coming from the opposite direction.

Following the intervention of MACT member and District Judge R N Rokade, the man's parents, both retired from their jobs, settled for an amount of Rs 27.30 lakh with the car's insurer towards compensation.

Advocate Pradeep Tillu, who represented the couple before the MACT, said they have created a trust in the memory of their son and decided to use to claim amount to help the poor and needy children in their education and sports activities.

The couple said, "No doubt, we are sad that we lost our son, but at the same time we want to give back to the society and have set up a trust to help the poor and needy children." The couple had earlier donated their son's eyes on the day of his death.

Meanwhile, MACT member Rokade settled 180 accident claims during a Lok Adalat held here on Saturday.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:50 PM IST