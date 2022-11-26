Thane: After Lokayukta intervenes, TMC to check on 'illegal' bungalows

As the TMC officials were reluctant to act, he approached Upa-Lokayukta, says Mr Mundhara | Sourced Photo

A year after the complaint against alleged illegal construction at eco-sensitive zones in the environs of Yeoor forest, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has finally acknowledged the matter. Not to mention, the action comes following the intervention of Upa-Lokayukta.

In November 2021, Thane resident and social activist Yogesh Mundhara had lodged a complaint with Upa-Lokayukta. He alleged that seven bungalows have been illegally constructed in Yeoor area and the TMC is reluctant to act as they belong to influential people.

Last week, Upa-Lokayukta listed the matter and ombudsman Sanjay Bhatia conducted an online hearing, which was also attended by TMC chief Abhijit Bangar. Mr Bhatia has asked to look into the charges and submit a report within 45 days.

“The illegal bungalows have been constructed by Super Dreams Real Estate Private Ltd and Suresh Shah is one of the directors of the company. The bungalows were constructed on land bearing survey no. 12/2 and 12/3. As per the 7/12 extract, the property belongs to the Provident Investment Company, incorporated as a Public Limited Company, Madhya Pradesh government.”

The owners of these bungalows are Rajkumar Pamnani, Vivek Mangala, Sangita Avsarmal, Dilip Gaikwad, Khushal Nemchand Gangar, Suhas Patil and Sangita Jain. The property tax record of TMC clearly shows that the seven bungalows are unauthorised, he added.

He further said, “These bungalows were constructed between 2019-2021 without taking any permission from the TMC or Forest Department. One of the directors of Super Dreams is an ex-corporator and also former chairman of the TMC's Education Committee.”

Corroborating his charge that the owners are well-connected with politicians and TMC officials, Mr Mundhra pointed out that the owner of the bungalow no. 1 Rajkumar Pamnani is the father-in-law of ex-corporator Namrata Hemant Pamnani. Similarly, bungalow no. 3 belongs to the former TMC engineer Ratan Avsarmal's wife Sangita Ratan Avsarmal, two of the bungalows are owned by close aides of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while the other three bungalow owners have links with civic officials.

“I have lodged a complaint regarding the illegal constructions with the TMC chief as well as the Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Vartak Nagar in November, 2021. But, the civic body didn't take any cognisance of the complaint,” said Mr Mundhara, adding that the constructions have disrupted natural habitats.

Mr Bangar said, “I have asked the officials to check the allegations. We have started the work and will present the report to Upa-Lokayukta within the stipulated time.”