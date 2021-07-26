Thane: Affected by pandemic, owner of local printing press commits suicide

A 56-year-old man who owns a small printing press in Kalyan and Ulhasnagar allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself. The police said he was depressed over losses in business over the pandemic.

The police said he was a resident of Tisgaon in Kalyan and survived with three daughters and wife. Since, last forty years he has been staying in Kalyan. "He had a printing press in Kalyan from the past few decades and as business started growing he started one more shop in Ulhasnagar. All was ok till the pandemic, after which he started suffering losses as with no business he had to pay rent on a monthly basis. Recently, he started selling his equipment to bare the monthly expenses and payment of rent. But went under depression with the increasing pressure with no business," said a police officer from Kolsewadi police station.

The police said he lost hope after trying hard to start the business and on Monday he took the extreme step. "When the family was sleeping early in the morning. He cut his hand wrist with an sharp knife and later hanged himself and committed suicide," added the official.

The Kolshewadi police in Kalyan east have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the matter.