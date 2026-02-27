 Thane Administration Launches Three-Day Digital Training Drive For Census 2027
The Thane District Administration has launched a three-day intensive training program to prepare officials for Census 2027. Focusing on the Digital Census framework and CMMS portal, the workshop equips Charge Officers and staff with technical skills to ensure accurate, transparent, and efficient execution of the upcoming Houselisting and Housing Census phase.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Thane: The Thane District Administration has officially initiated a high-level three-day training program to prepare its workforce for the upcoming Census 2027. Convened at the District Collectorate’s Planning Committee Hall, the session running from February 26 to February 28, 2026 targets Charge Officers, Census Clerks, and Technical Assistants operating under the jurisdiction of the Thane District Collector and the Commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation. This preparatory phase is designed to ensure that the administrative machinery is fully equipped to execute the first stage of the census, specifically the Houselisting and Housing Census, with the highest standards of accuracy, transparency, and technical proficiency.

Shift To Digital Census

Central to this year’s training is the transition toward a Digital Census framework, moving away from traditional paper-based methods to a more robust electronic infrastructure. The curriculum focuses heavily on the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) Portal and specialized digital applications designed for real-time data entry. Participants are undergoing rigorous instruction in data verification protocols, field-level coordination, and the navigation of mobile interfaces to streamline information collection. By incorporating practical demonstrations and interactive "doubt-clearing" sessions led by technical experts, the administration aims to mitigate human error and ensure that the digital data captured on the ground is synchronized seamlessly with national databases.

Officials Attend Workshop

The inauguration of this workshop saw a full attendance of Tehsildars, District Collectorate staff, and representatives from various local self-government bodies. These officials will be responsible for overseeing the granular details of the census, which serves as the statistical foundation for India’s developmental planning over the next decade. As the first phase of the census begins to take shape in 2026, the Thane administration’s proactive approach in training its personnel highlights the critical importance of technological literacy in modern governance and the essential role of localized data in shaping future public policy and infrastructure.

