Thane Administration Launches Massive Bridge Safety Audit Ahead Of Monsoon Season | Representational Image

​Thane: Ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, the Thane District Administration and the Public Works Department (PWD) have launched a major safety audit campaign across the region. The initiative aims to prevent accidents, ensure smooth traffic flow, and guarantee safe travel for citizens on bridges and culverts (sakav).

​During a recent monsoon-preparedness review meeting, District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal directed all agencies to remain highly alert. Following these orders, the Thane PWD commenced a survey of bridges over 200 meters long under its jurisdiction.

​Under this campaign, inspections have already been completed for three out of four key bridges in the Kalyan taluka. The survey revealed damaged parapet walls, missing safety railings, and a pressing need for minor and major repairs at various locations.

​"A special drive will be implemented to fix minor cracks, rusted components, and water drainage issues, alongside installing new railings where necessary," stated Sachin Patil, Executive Engineer, Thane PWD.

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​The department claims all corrective work will be completed before the monsoon sets in. The PWD oversees a total of 8 large bridges, 17 medium bridges, and nearly 30 culverts in the district, all of which will undergo phased inspections to implement immediate safety measures wherever risks are identified.

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