Thane: Activists raise concern over polluted Desai creek near Mumbra and Diva; write to civic bodies, govt officials

Social activists from the Thane suburb near Mumbra raised concern over stopping the unscientific discharge of sewage in open water bodies of Ulhas River and Desai Creek in Mumbra and Diva. Activists claim the drainage water is directly released in the open, which is resulting in water and air pollution. It should be followed through Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), but it is not followed by the Thane Municipal Corporation under which it lies.

Vibhav Birvatkar

Vibhav Birvatkar

Advertisement

Vibhav Birvatkar

Arif Iraqi, a social activist from Mumbra who had been complaining to the National Green Tribunal (NBT) authorities frequently said as the NBT just confirmed about receiving the complaint but didn't bother to take any action. So on February 5, he wrote a reminder mail to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Environment Minister, the principal secretary of Urban Development, Maharashtra Control Board, Konkan Divisional Commissioner, Thane collector and the Municipal Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation.

Iraqi in his complaint to the authorities said, "The usual mode of disposal of sewage waste in an unscientific manner is creating numerous problems of health as well as damaging to the environment. It's causing air and water pollution as well as other numerous problems which include spreading of various diseases," he added.

Iraqi said, "Since there are no serious attempts by the TMC of completing the set up of the Solid Waste Disposal Plant in their respective area, huge developments across these areas will increase daily waste resulting in the sewage wastes bound to increase. Municipal authorities should first make necessary civic amenities available for their citizens of the area."

In this case, the authorities are not in a position to provide basic amenities to the citizens due to which the people of Mumbra, Kausa, Shil and Diva are suffering from various problems concerning the environment, health, hygiene, pollution etc," he added.

The untreated sewage is being discharged in the Desai Creek from locations including Reti Bunder, Mumbra, Mumbra Station, Sanjaynagar, Amrutnagar, Kadar Palace ( Aminabad), M.M. Valley, Kausa, Dosti Planet, Shil and Diva.

He further said, "Untreated or partially treated sewage is a major source of pollution. Experts on the subject have recognized a huge gap in the sewage generated and treated resulting in untreated sewage being dumped and discharged into water bodies. It is affecting the constitutional right of the citizens to enjoy pollution-free water and air protected under the fundamental right of life."

"Solid waste department and the pollution control board of Thane Municipal Corporation are keeping their eyes closed on the untreated sewage being directly discharged in the Desai creek, a tributary of Ulhas river, thereby, the standards have been drastically diluted. There has been no response from local bodies. It requires serious consideration by the State Government, as the Thane Municipal Corporation is not serious in discharging their obligation to stop the Unscientific discharge of sewage in open water bodies," he added.

Iraqi further highlighted the recent order passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court declining to stay an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), dated October 2020, which rapped the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for discharge of raw sewage into city creeks, rivers and drains.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court said prescribed pollution norms are being violated, and directed BMC to expedite compliance with NGT’s orders which includes paying environmental compensation to the tune of Rs,34 crores, in addition to future penalties.

Activists requested the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to conduct a survey of Desai Creek areas of Ulhas River Basin and submit a water pollution monitoring report to the government.

"We tried contacting Manisha Pradhan, head of the pollution control board who was unavailable for comment," Iraqi said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:08 PM IST