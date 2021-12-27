Thane: Activist rescues goat from getting slaughtered, arrested for alleged theft

The Srinagar police of Thane have arrested a 23-year-old man, an animal activist, for theft of a goat. The animal activist rescued the ill goat brought to slaughter for a party. They treated the goat to a shelter but the police have registered a theft case to arrest him.

Activists are now raising questions against the police claiming it to be a false case just to harass. "We have the video of the rescue and documents for treatment suggested to the goat. How the police can be so biased," said Avani Kapdi, an animal activist from Thane.

Kapdi who is a member of 'We For A Cause Foundation' which works for the welfare of animals said, "On December 25 afternoon, I received a call from my friend Aparna Ankola. She informed us about a person and a security guard taking a goat to slaughter. We reached the spot at Anand Dham society in Thane and told him that slaughtering in residential society is not allowed and you should have slaughtered it at a licensed shop.

As the goat was found ill, "we rescued the goat by making a live video on Instagram."

Avani further added that the rescued goat was taken for treatment and accordingly kept in a shelter home in Kasarvadavali.

"The doctor suggested the goat was ill and needed three days rest. Also, he suggested treatment with antibiotics for the next three to five days. Our aim was to give a better treatment to the goat and later decide about giving it back," she added.

Avani claims even after having all the documents and crucial evidence related to the rescue operation. And also the doctor's prescription related to the goat. "But the police took revenge to pressurize us. As we had registered a case related to an animal death accident a few months ago," she added.

Avni claims that the guard gave us three reasons, firstly he said it was going to be slaughtered as he wanted to quit alcohol. Later he said it was to celebrate the birthday of his son. After they took us to the police, they changed the statement saying it was brought for kids to play.

The Srinagar police have registered a theft case on the complaint of Suresh Thapa (23), a security guard under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian penal code.

Ravi Ravate, police constable from Srinagar police station investigating the case said, "We have registered a case of theft of goat as per the complaint from the security guard. Accordingly, an arrest was made and an investigation is ongoing."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:09 PM IST