Thane: ACB arrests RTO agent for demanding Rs 3,000 bribe

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
Thane: ACB arrests RTO agent for demanding Rs 3,000 bribe | File

Thane: The sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thane arrested a Regional Transport Office (RTO) agent on Thursday for demanding a bribe of Rs3,000 for a new learning license of the two-wheeler.

The complainant went to the RTO office where he met the agent Kamran Faizuddin Sheikh, who demanded Rs3,000 for the document. After informing ACB, the sleuths caught Sheikh red-handedly receiving the bribe.

Police inspector ACB Pallavi Patil said, “We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation has been taken up.”

