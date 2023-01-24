Thane: AAP organises 'Rozgar Do Andolan' to protest against increasing unemployment in Maharashtra

Thane: The Thane district Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, January 23 organised the "Rozgar Do Andolan" at Court Naka in Thane against the increasing unemployment in Maharashtra. Around a hundred activists participated in the protest.

The main agenda of the protest was targeting thegrowing unemployment in the state and also all the important and big projects going out of Maharashtra.

Dhananjay Shinde, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Maharashtra secretary said, "We just wanted to question the government through this protest why the unemployment is increasing in Maharashtra and also why the important and big projects are going out of the state. Who is responsible for youth committing suicide due to lack of employment and also responsible for the lack of employment for locals as well as not getting the right salary due to the contractual system."

Shinde further added, "The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi government has provided a large number of employment facilities and also provided unsecured loan facilities for starting industries. So why can't this happen in Maharashtra?

Important demands from the Aam Aadmi Party to the Maharashtra government are Maharashtra government should implement Employment Policy Aayog in the state of Maharashtra by following up with the Central Government, stop the contract system completely and companies should be ordered to employ 80 percent of locals as per the 2008 Ordinance, projects going out of Maharashtra should be stopped and measures should be taken to generate new employment."

Amar Amte, AAP, Thane district, youth president during the protest urged that the Maharashtra government accept these major demands and save the youth from becoming unemployed."

